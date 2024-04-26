As summer approaches dog owners have to be careful where they take their pooches for a walk along the coast.
Some of the island’s best-loved beaches have a dog ban in place or certain restrictions in a bid to keep the most popular spots clean.
The bans and restrictions are governed by bye-laws which are introduced by the various commissioners across the island. This means the rules can be a little confusing as each beach is different.
Any owner found exercising their dog on a beach where they are prohibited, can be issued with a £50 on-the-spot fine
Some bans or restrictions are already in place with no dogs allowed on Peel beach from April 1 until September 30. There is also a requirement for dogs to be on a lead at the Point of Ayre which has more to do with nesting birds than children playing.
But many more restrictions will come into force from Wednesday (May 1) and will end on September 30.
At Douglas main beach no dogs will be allowed on the stretch from Switzerland Road to the Sea Terminal between 10am-5pm. From Switzerland Road northwards there will be no restrictions.
At Port St Mary’s Chapel Beach there will be a dog ban from 9am-6pm while at Port Erin a similar ban will be in force from 10am-7pm.
In Ramsey no dogs are allowed along the stretch from South Breakwater to the Lifeboat Slipway off Queen's Promenade at any time.
At Laxey beach, a ban is in place between the harbour and the access steps at the bottom of the path up Old Laxey Hill, from 10am-6pm. At Groudle, Happy Valley and Port Jack, dogs must be on a lead.
No restrictions are in place at Port Skillion, Port Soderick, Port Grenaugh, Derbyhaven, Castletown, Gansey, Spaldrick, Fleshwick, Niarbyl, Fenella, from White Strand to Smeale, Port Lewaigue, Port Mooar, Cornaa, Shoon and Garwick.