Spring is well underway and summer will soon be upon us which means dog owners may not be able to take their pets on some of the Isle of Man’s most popular beaches.
Dog bans or restrictions are either in force or coming on in a bid to keep the most popular spots clean.
The bans and restrictions are governed by bye-laws which are introduced by the various commissioners across the island. This means the rules can be a little confusing as each beach is different.
The restrictions are not arbitrary laws to punish dog owners. They are put in place to ensure the beaches are safe and clean and also to protect some wildlife sensitive areas, such as where birds might be nesting.
While most owners are responsible and clean up after their pets, there is a risk to visitors – particularly children – who may play in the sand and come across dog poo.
Any owner found exercising their dog on a beach where they are prohibited, can be issued with a £50 on-the-spot fine. If it is not paid and ends up in court, the fine could be greater.
Some bans or restrictions are already in place with no dogs allowed on Peel beach from April 1 until September 30. There is also a requirement for dogs to be on a lead at the Point of Ayre which has more to do with nesting birds than children playing.
But many more restrictions will come into force from May 1 and will end on September 30. Many of the restrictions are only in place at the busiest times of day which means dogs can still be walked early in the morning or in the evening.
At Douglas main beach no dogs will be allowed on the stretch from Switzerland Road to the Sea Terminal between 10am-5pm once the rules come into force. From Switzerland Road northwards there will be no restrictions.
At Port St Mary’s Chapel Beach there will be a dog ban from 9am-6pm while at Port Erin a similar ban will be in force from 10am-7pm.
In Ramsey no dogs are allowed along the stretch from South Breakwater to the Lifeboat Slipway off Queen's Promenade at any time.
At Laxey beach, a ban is in place between the harbour and the access steps at the bottom of the path up Old Laxey Hill, from 10am-6pm. At Groudle, Happy Valley and Port Jack, dogs must be on a lead.
Dog bans on beaches at certain times of the year are in force in areas right across the British Isles.
In most cases assistant and guide dogs are exempt from the bans but owners are still expected to clean up after the animals.
No restrictions are in place at Port Skillion, Port Soderick, Port Grenaugh, Derbyhaven, Castletown, Gansey, Spaldrick, Fleshwick, Niarbyl, Fenella, from White Strand to Smeale, Port Lewaigue, Port Mooar, Cornaa, Shoon and Garwick.