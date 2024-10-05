The affected journeys were all set to take place on Saturday, running from mid-afternoon to late at night.
Around 25 different Bus Vannin services were also axed on Friday.
Bus Vannin have since issued an update online to publicise the services that may not go ahead today.
They are:
- Route 12a 15:20 Lord St > Birch Hill > Lord St
- Route 12a 16:10 Lord St > Port Erin
- Route 4b 16:15 Lord St > Peel
- Route 4 17:13 Peel > Lord St
- Route 11 14:14 Port Erin > Loch Prom
- Route 11 18:20 Loch Prom > Birch Hill
- Route 11 18:37 Birch Hill > Lord St
- Route 12 20:29 Lord St > Birch Hill
- Route 12 20:49 Birch Hill > Lord St
- Route 12 21:10 Lord St > Port Erin
- Route 11a 22:08 Port Erin > Victoria St
At the time of writing, all of the above journeys are unlikely to go ahead. However, we’ll keep you updated if they do.
A spokesperson for Bus Vannin said: ‘IoM Transport apologise for any inconvenience caused and will keep you up to date on further amendments or where coverage is secured with a highlighted.
In a later update on Saturday afternoon, the company confirmed that it had managed to find driver ‘cover’ for two Saturday services previously put at risk.
They are:
Bus Vannin has blamed a shortage of drivers for the cancellation of multiple bus services over the last few weeks.
It says the full service requires a total of 92 drivers but there are currently 10 vacancies for full-time drivers and this week eight were off work due to illness.
And last week, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has admitted he doesn’t know how long the current disruption to bus services could continue.