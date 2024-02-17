A number of flights heading to and from the Isle of Man today (Saturday) have been hit by weather problems.
The Isle of Man Airport at Ronaldsway issued a statement earlier today, sayina g that ‘weather warning’ had been issued for low cloud and limited visibility on the island.
A number of airline journeys have been either delayed or scrapped as a result.
The statement from the airport read: ‘We encourage all passengers to stay updated on the status of their flights through their respective airlines or by visiting our website for the latest information.
‘We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these weather-related disruptions and appreciate your understanding.’
Below is a list of all the flights currently cancelled, delayed or going ahead as scheduled:
FLIGHTS CANCELLED:
* 10am Loganair flight (LM637) from the Isle of Man to Birmingham
* 12.20pm Loganair (LM638) from Birmingham to the Isle of Man
FLIGHTS DELAYED OVERNIGHT
* 8.15 am Easyjet (EZY716) flight from the Isle of Man to Manchester
* 12.50pm Easyjet (EZY516) flight from the Isle of Man to Liverpool
* 12.20pm Easyjet (EZY515) flight from Liverpool to the Isle of Man
DELAYED FLIGHTS (GENERAL)
* 1pm Loganair (LM683) flight from the Isle of Man to Liverpool - take-off now planned for 3pm
* 2.10pm British Airways (BA4503) flight from the Isle of Man to Verona - take-off now planned for 3pm
* 2.50pm Loganair (LM684) flight from Liverpool to the Isle of Man - flight now expected to land at 4.50pm
ON TIME
1) ARRIVALS
* 4.10pm (arrival) Loganair flight (LM676) from London Heathrow to the Isle of Man - on-time
* 6pm (arrival) Easyjet flight (EZY517) from Liverpool to the Isle of Man - on-time
* 7.10pm (arrival) Loganair flight (LM698) from Manchester to the Isle of Man - on-time
2) DEPARTURES
* 5pm Loganair flight (LM697) from the Isle of Man to Manchester - on-time
* 6.30pm Easyjet flight (EZY518) to Liverpool - on-time