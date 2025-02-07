Travellers flying between the Isle of Man and key UK destinations will face fewer flight options later this year, as easyJet is set to reduce services on certain days between April and November.
The budget airline has confirmed that flights between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, as well as Manchester, will not operate on select days throughout the summer and autumn months.
Passengers hoping to travel to Liverpool will see most Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday services affected, while Manchester routes will also experience cutbacks on similar days.
It appears that from November the full schedule will return to normal for both flights to Liverpool and Manchester and the Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday services will be back in operation.
However, easyJet flights between the Isle of Man and London Gatwick remain unaffected.
A full breakdown of the impacted flights is listed below:
To and from Liverpool:
- April: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays
- May: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays (except during TT fortnight)
- July: Tuesdays and Saturdays
- August: Tuesdays and Saturdays
- September: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays
To and from Manchester:
- April: Wednesdays
- May: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- June: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays
- July: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays
- September: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- November: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays
Isle of Man Today has contacted easyJet for comment on the service changes but is yet to receive a response.