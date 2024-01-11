The full reopening of a dental practice on the Isle of Man has been delayed as a result of a 'serious cyber attack.'
The digital assault on the Hillside Dental Practice's planned software provider has still not been resolved.
As a result, the Douglas dentist is currently only able to deliver emergency treatment to patients at the Central Community Health Centre, Westmoreland Road, Douglas.
Manx Care were told by the firm about the cyber attack at the end of November 2023, a week before it was due to take over the reigns at Hillside.
The healthcare provider took the decision not to allow the unnamed software company to access its IT systems in order to protect patient data.
Manx Care has apologised for the delay and hopes to have a temporary solution in place by next week.
In a statement, Manx Care said: 'Part of the preparations for Manx Care to take over Hillside included the implementation of a new IT system to manage patient bookings, dental treatment records and so on.
'(This) was scheduled to take place in the days leading up to December 1, 2023.
'The software that was previously in place was specific to the private provider, and so a new solution is required going forward.
'Unfortunately, despite colleagues working towards the implementation day of December 1, Manx Care was notified the week prior to this that the new software provider had experienced a serious cyber-attack, which to date has still not been resolved.
'This means that if Manx Care were to allow the company access to its data, it could pose a serious threat to the security of sensitive patient information within our organisation.
'As a result, the Primary Care team is now looking for an alternative solution and hopes to have a temporary measure in place within the next week, whilst procurement of new software is underway.
'Hillside Dental Practice will then be able to make contact with patients to recall them for examinations and continuing care.
'Manx Care and the team at Hillside apologise that they have been unable to start operating services as quickly as hoped, and trust that patients will understand the importance of protecting their data.'
Hillside Dental Practice patients needing urgent and emergency treatment are being urged to contact the practice directly on 642389.