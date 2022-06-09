Funding for home hospice nursing care

The latest charity in our series of features is the Diana Princess of Wales Hospice Care at Home Trust (charity no: 731), which was founded in 1998 by Don and Ali Westacott.

I spoke to trustee Richard Slee about their work.

What does the trust do?

The Trust helps fund specialist nursing staff to provide respite care and end-of-life palliative care for Isle of Man residents with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses who choose to remain at home in their last days.

This ‘hospice at home’ service aims to provide high quality nursing care and support not only to the individual patient, but also to their family, friends and carers.

Since the launch of the Trust, we have raised over £1 million towards care funding.

Who can benefit from the service?

Any patients who are resident in the Isle of Man and who have a life-limiting illness.

For example, cancer or other progressive conditions where curative treatment is no longer possible or appropriate.

The service is provided by Hospice Isle of Man nurses free of charge.

How does it work?

The Hospice at Home service is a team effort – our funding goes towards supporting the close working relationship between Hospice Isle of Man and partners in the wider community.

Patients are usually referred to the Palliative Care Specialist Team based at Hospice Isle of Man by a GP, consultant, district nurse, health visitor or social worker.

On referral, one of the clinical nurse specialists will identify the patient’s needs before making an assessment and organising a plan of care.

What has been your biggest achievement or proudest moment since forming?

Enabling more Isle of Man residents to have a choice where they spend their final days.

What is your biggest ambition or goal for the future?

To raise further awareness of the charity and the hospice at home service and to get to £2 million pounds raised by the end of the decade.

How can people get involved and where can they donate?

People can donate at www.justgiving.com/hospiceathomeiom

They can check what we are up to with fundraising events/walks at our website (new one about to be launched) at www.hospiceathome.im or at our Facebook page ‘HospiceAtHomeIM’.

Our chair is Jennifer Houghton and she is supported by a team of four other trustees and a very active committee of nearly 20 people.

