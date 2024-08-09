A fundraiser has been launched for the family of 21 year old Nesta Haselden, who died following a crash in Peel on Wednesday.
The incident, which involved two vehicles and one motorbike, happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Following the tragic accident, locals from Peel have set up a ‘gofundme’ page for Nesta’s family, which has now raised over it’s £5,000 target only a day after it was initially set up.
The fundraiser was put together by Melissa Menton from Peel, who said: ‘Following on from the tragic news regarding the accident and the unfortunate death of local Peel man Nesta Haselden, many local people have decided they would like to help and we have decided to raise funds for his family.
‘These funds will go towards any funeral costs, travel costs for family members and any support they may need over the coming months.
‘Any donations at all and I’m sure the family will be so very grateful.’
A number of flowers have also been laid at the scene on Douglas Road in the form of a tribute to Nesta since the accident.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that two male drivers who were arrested in the wake of the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision and a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said they would not be naming the two arrested individuals at this time due to the probe.
The latest statement issued by the Isle of Man Constabulary reads: ‘We would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Haselden.
‘The family of Mr Haselden are currently being supported by specialist trained officers.
‘We request that the public refrain from speculating as to the causation of the collision and would ask the privacy of all is respected at this time.’