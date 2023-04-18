An ‘iconic’ landmark on the TT course, the church has been serving the local community for more than 224 years.
The church council has described the current building as looking ‘tired’ and requiring ‘essential preservation and transformation’ into a sustainable, welcoming community and church space.
The council’s aim is to safeguard the building for future generations through its hard work.
The current church building is the third to be positioned on the site, with the first being built in 1794 and this one in 1914.
Its members, council and supporters have said their vision is the church will ‘continue to serve the community for another century’.
Church secretary Louise Whitelegg said: ‘This is an ambitious project that will transform the internal church building, whilst maintaining the well-loved historical features.
‘The development will bring the building up to modern standards, to be a fully accessible, sustainable, welcoming space.
‘It is exciting, after years of work, to be able to formally launch the project.’
The scheme involves opening up the inside of the building, with the removal of pews, all new plumbing, electrics and audio-visual systems, under floor, air source heating, stained glass repairs and preservation, accessible bathroom, new kitchen, and full internal refurbishment.
The fundraising target is currently £275,000.
District chair Dr Rev Janet Corlett added: ‘The congregation at Sulby have an amazing vision and are stepping out in faith, taking risks, and working really hard as they seek to share Good News and be Good News in Sulby.
‘I am excited to see this project taking off and will be offering whatever support I can along the way including plenty of prayers.’
The church council is holding a number of events to raise money for the renovation after receiving government planning approval for the project.
Its next event will take place during TT. On race days, the church will be open during road closures for refreshments.
On July 22, it will hold a strawberry fair at Glen Villas, Ballamanagh Road, Sulby from 1.30pm to 4pm.
Then, on September 23 at 2.30pm, the Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir will be in concert.