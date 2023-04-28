An event held in memory of a local musician has raised more than £2,000.
Cody Atzori was 17 when he died suddenly in 2021.
In memory of him, his family organised two holistic breathwork sessions with local business Inner Alchemy, the owner of which is the only certified instructor of the Wim Hof method in the island.
Ian Kirk’s business Inner Alchemy focuses on the medical practice that involves a natural remedy process.
It involves transformational breathwork and ice baths for cold water therapy.
Cody did the breathing techniques, cold water swimming in the sea and taking cold showers to help with anxiety.
He enjoyed Ian’s classes, so Cody’s mum Liz Atzori got in touch with him to ask if he’d take some sessions in memory of Cody.
Two sessions were held at the end of March for an hour and a half each.
‘It was amazing,’ Liz said. ‘Within a month we were able to sell all these places at the breathwork sessions.
‘In each session we could have 23 people and it did, more or less, sell out so that was good.
‘I was getting in touch with local companies and asking if they wanted to donate or be involved.’
Cody was a self-taught musician and left many raw recordings, so an album was released called ‘Whispicity’ – a word Cody had coined himself.
Liz added: ‘When he was a kid he’d play the piano and he wrote his own songs.
‘All the money we take for the album we’re sending to Compassionate Friends, a charity that helps bereaved parents and siblings with their loss.
‘He was a very creative person who played piano all the time. He would go to the piano in Liverpool One, he would always go to the one in Castletown and perform for everybody.
‘Everything that he played was original stuff.’
During the sessions, Ian played Cody’s music to remember him.
Ian said: ‘Cody was a young man who I met in 2017/2018.
‘Cody and his mum Liz came to my first ever Wim Hof workshop which was held at Mother T’s in Laxey. They also participated in the event I did at the Mindful Mann festival, hosted by Mike Kewley.
‘Cody suffered with his mental health at times but he really loved the Wim Hof breathwork and cold therapy which he said really helped him.
‘He was a very creative young man and had a real talent and love for music.
‘In honour of Cody’s memory and to raise money for Soundcheck Charity, we conducted two transformational breathing sessions while Cody’s music played in the background.
‘In essence we all breathed for Cody as Cody played his music for us. It was a truly beautiful event and a quite emotional day for all involved.
‘Cody’s family members, friends and even some strangers came together in honour of Cody’s memory, which will live on forever in the hearts and minds of all those who had the pleasure to have known him.’
The breathwork sessions were well attended, providing a ‘powerful and moving experience’ for the participants.
More than £2,000 was raised, which was donated to Soundcheck Charity, based in the Isle of Man, which supports young people in the island to learn, practice and perform music.
It was chosen because of Cody’s musicianship and its work in supporting young people to play and get involved in music and the arts in general.
The charity aims to help young people’s personal development benefitting the people of the island.
Cody’s family feels that mental health issues are too common among young people in the island, so the donation to Soundcheck is ‘fitting’, knowing that involvement in music and the arts can ‘boost self-esteem’.
‘That’s why we chose Soundcheck Charity, because Cody was a musician and we think it’s important to support musicians and people in the musical industry,’ Liz continued.
‘I got in touch with Soundcheck Charity and asked if we could donate the money to them and obviously they were very happy.
‘I was really amazed at people’s generosity.’
Martin Katz, the treasurer of the charity, said: ‘Soundcheck Charity is extremely grateful to Liz and her family and also to Ian Kirk for raising this money and donating it to us in Cody’s memory.
‘Cody was a hugely talented musician, it was moving to hear the stunning piano compositions, which he wrote himself, during the session making it even more special.’
He added that the trustees of Soundcheck Charity are thankful for the generous donation.
The charity hasn’t decided how to use it as of yet, but they hope to acquire a piano, which would be named ‘Cody’s Piano’, and place it in a public spot in the Isle of Man for people to play and enjoy music.
The idea of the piano came from Cody himself, who loved playing public pianos and wished there were more in the island.