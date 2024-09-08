Isle of Man Transport has confirmed that there will be further cancellations and disruptions to today’s bus schedule.
A number of bus services across the island were disrupted yesterday, with ‘operational constraints’ being blamed for today’s cancellations.
The full list of today’s cancellations:
Service 2 - 1350 - Lord St.- Port Erin
Service 2 - 1454 - Port Erin - Ballachrink
Service 2 - 1618 - Ballachrink - Lord St.
Service 3 - 1810 Ramsey - Lord St.
Service 12 - 1829 - Lord St.- Onchan - Lord St.
Service 11a - 1840 - Loch Prom F - Onchan - Lord St.
Service 2a - 2040 - Lord St.- Port Erin
Service 11 - 2141 - Port Erin - Vict St - Onchan - Lord St.