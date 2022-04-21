Further fundraiser for Ukraine

A fundraiser for Ukraine is being held next Saturday, April 30.

This will be the second event organised by Grace and Sylvia Harrison in aid of Ukraine and will be held at St John’s Methodist Hall.

More than £5,000 was raised at the previous event. The funds raised from that were split between two charities, Save the Children, which is distributing supplies for children and families, and Voices of Ukraine, a charity helping with the physiological trauma children are experiencing.

‘After the last fundraiser being so successful we have decided to do another one,’ Ms Harrison said. ‘It’s very similar to the last one as it worked so well last time.’

There will be a coffee morning from 10 to 11.30am and a soup lunch from 12 to 2pm. Throughout the day baked goods will be offered and there will be stalls selling crafts and various art.

Ms Harrison added: ‘It will be a lovely event, good for the family.’

Any money raised will be sent to charity City of Goodness, based in Western Ukraine. City of Goodness is accepting women, children and orphans from all over the country, providing them with shelter, food, medical and psychological care.

It is currently using donations to build another bomb shelter, get supplies to provide for the constant arrival of Ukrainians looking for shelter and to pay for tuition, nannies and teachers.