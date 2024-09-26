Further Manxman sailings are at risk of cancellation this evening due to continued adverse weather conditions.
Tonight’s 7:45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham is at risk of disruption or cancellation, which means that the return journey from Heysham to Douglas at 2:15am is also at risk.
A decision on tonight’s journey from Douglas is set to be made by the ship’s Master by 6pm this evening.
The last four Manxman sailings have now all been cancelled due to high winds.
Last night’s return journey to Heysham and back was cancelled, as was this morning’s scheduled voyage to Heysham.
However, the Manannan schedule to Liverpool remains unaffected, with the fast-craft set to depart Douglas as usual at 3pm today.