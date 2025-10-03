The Isle of Man Airport has completed its new terminal upgrade programme as well as the refurbishment of its airside catering facilities.
The upgrade includes new carpeting and full redecoration in the lounge area adjacent to gates four and five, and the installation of 190 new seats in the rear waiting area. An additional 92 seats have also been added to the downstairs holding lounge.
Caterleisure has also completed a major refurbishment of catering facilities, as passengers now enter directly into the Costa café after leaving security.
Varied seating styles and flooring create clearly defined zones for both relaxation and dining, while the Ellan Vannin Bar sells a selection of local spirits and draught beers, alongside wines and prosecco.
The seating upgrades were designed following feedback from passengers, input from the Frequent Passenger Group, recommendations from the Accessibility Group and benchmarking against other regional airports.
The new seating has been selected to ‘balance comfort, accessibility, durability and value for money’. Key features include wider, more accessible seating options and hygienic materials suitable for high-traffic environments.
The redesigned lounge now offers a variety of seating zones tailored to different traveller preferences including: high-top tables with integrated power outlets; standard seating positioned for clear visibility of flight information screens; and dining-style seating near the bar and Costa.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said: ‘This upgrade forms part of the Isle of Man Airport’s ongoing strategy to enhance the travel experience and deliver a more welcoming, functional, and inclusive environment for all who pass through the airport.’
Passengers have been encouraged to experience the new lounge features and share their feedback via the feedback monitors located in the departure lounge or the airport’s website (https://www.airport.im/).