The Department of Infrastructure has made ‘good progress’ on its work to stabilise the rockface at Lhergy Frissell.
The recent rockfall in the area has resulted in the section of the Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Bungalow being closed to traffic while the work has been carried out.
The current closure order is due to expire on Monday, May 15, and the DoI has said it will issue an update this weekend to announce when the road will reopen to traffic.
A department spokesperson added: ‘Good progress has been made in removing friable material and stabilising the rockface.
‘There is though further work to be done at this location before the road can be reopened to the public.’
‘It is necessary to resurface the carriageway in the vicinity of the rockfall to ensure it is in a condition to be trafficked.’
In order to get the road open as soon as possible, carriageway resurfacing on the Sulby Straight has had to be paused to allow the department’s paver team to relocate to Lhergy Frissell.
Sulby Straight will remain open to two-way traffic under temporary traffic lights while work on that site is on hold.
It is anticipated that work at Sulby will resume on or about Monday, May 15.
The Creg Ny Baa, Victory Cafe Isle of Man, Snaefell Summit Restaurant and Cafe and the Snaefel l Mountain Railway all remain accessible from Douglas, Beinn Y Phott Road and Tholt Y Will.