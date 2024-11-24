A further yellow weather warning has been issued this afternoon for coastal overtopping.
Minor coastal overtopping and slight debris is expected to affect exposed coasts and promenades around the time of high tide, which is set for 6pm.
The warning is therefore in place from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, with the areas most at risk being Shore Road Rushen, Castletown prom, the northern end of Douglas prom and, to a lesser extent, Laxey prom.
This latest warning comes after Storm Bert caused a number of disruptions to the island’s roads yesterday morning, with a number of fallen trees causing blockages as well as heavy rainfall.
A spokesperson from Civil Defence Isle of Man said: ‘During the storm, the DOI, Fire and Rescue Service, Police, Emergency Planning Unit and Civil Defence worked closely to ensure the right asset was deployed to each call.
‘By far, the Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure highways teams covered the most calls and worked relentlessly throughout the early hours and day and evening, to remove trees, debris from roads and reduce flooding.
‘The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and Isle of Man Constabulary Media Page also attended many calls to assist members of the public in need.’