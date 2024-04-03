The future of energy generation is set to be discussed at Liberal Vannin’s latest public meeting.
Held at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas, the Chair of Manx Utilities John Wannenburgh MHK will be present.
The topics covered during the meeting includes onshore wind power, solar power, private sector power generation and future electricity demand.
Longer term options for energy supply, which may become available after 2030, is also up for discussion. These include alternative carbon neutral generation, offshore wind, tidal and hydrogen options. A spokesperson from Liberal Vannin said: ‘We are broadly supportive of the drive to reduce our dependence on gas for power generation.
‘Moving to renewables has been too slow, if anything, but it must deliver electricity for the Island in a sustainable, reliable and affordable way. We look forward to the debate.’ The meeting will be held on Monday, April 22 at 7.30pm.