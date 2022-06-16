Gaiety drag queen show off tonight after airport mayhem

This morning’s closure of the airport means that tonight’s show at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas has been postponed.

UK vs The World – The Talent Show Extravaganza - was scheduled for tonight. It was going feature . Cheryl Hole, Baga Chipz, Janey Jacké, A’Whora and compered by Fenella Beach.

A spokesman for VillaGaiety said; ‘Unfortunately due to the disruption at the Isle of Man Airport this morning, the cast are not able to travel to the island for tonight’s performance, therefore it has been postponed.

‘We are currently working with the show organisers to arrange a new date for this show and you will receive an email with the new details once confirmed.

‘Please note that if you log into your account, the show will currently display as December 31, 202.

‘This is a placeholder whilst we arrange a new date

‘.If you would prefer a refund at this time, please use the refund request form: https://www.villagaiety.com/refund-requests

‘Please allow up to seven working days for your refund to be processed. We are unable to refund cash payments, these customers will need to be refunded to a card of their choice.

‘We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.’

An alternative night has been arranged.

Local drag queens are to perform at Moonlight Discotheque on Loch Promenade, Douglas, tonight.