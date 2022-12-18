The Met Office's yellow weather warning for ice applies until midday today.
The forecast:
Largely cloudy today with rain arriving around this morning which may fall as sleet or snow over the hills at first before turning to rain for the afternoon.
Fresh to strong southeast winds increasing strong to gale force later in the day, and top temperature 8°C.
Sunrise: 8:34am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Often cloudy on Monday with occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Much milder than of late with top temperature around 12 or 13°C later in the day. Still windy with a strong to gale force south-southwest wind.
Mostly dry and bright on Tuesday with sunny spells. Fresh to strong southwest winds and top temperatures 10°C.