Gambling firm fined £17m

By Sam Turton  
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 12:04 pm
Entain, the gambling firm behind Ladbrokes and Coral, is to pay £17 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures at its online and land-based businesses.

The company has a registered office at 32 Athol Street, Douglas, with its headquarters in London.

Entain Group will pay £14 million for failures at its online business LC International Limited which runs 13 websites including ladbrokes.com, coral.co.uk and foxybingo.com.

It will also pay £3 million for failures at its Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Limited operation which runs 2,746 gambling premises across Britain.

All £17 million will be directed towards socially responsible purposes as part of a regulatory settlement.

Andrew Rhodes, Gambling Commission chief executive, said: ‘Our investigation revealed serious failures that have resulted in the largest enforcement outcome to date.

‘There were completely unacceptable anti-money laundering and safer gambling failures. Operators are reminded they must never place commercial considerations over compliance.’

Douglas
