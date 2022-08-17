Subscribe newsletter
Entain, the gambling firm behind Ladbrokes and Coral, is to pay £17 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures at its online and land-based businesses.
The company has a registered office at 32 Athol Street, Douglas, with its headquarters in London.
Entain Group will pay £14 million for failures at its online business LC International Limited which runs 13 websites including ladbrokes.com, coral.co.uk and foxybingo.com.
It will also pay £3 million for failures at its Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Limited operation which runs 2,746 gambling premises across Britain.
All £17 million will be directed towards socially responsible purposes as part of a regulatory settlement.
Andrew Rhodes, Gambling Commission chief executive, said: ‘Our investigation revealed serious failures that have resulted in the largest enforcement outcome to date.
‘There were completely unacceptable anti-money laundering and safer gambling failures. Operators are reminded they must never place commercial considerations over compliance.’
