420 PHARMA is based at 56 Strand Street and will dispense nothing but medicinal cannabis.
In a bid to be fair and make life simple, 420 PHARMA, is also offering a flat rate prescription fee of just £20 to all medicinal cannabis patients regardless of the prescribing doctor or clinic.
By specialising in medicinal cannabis, it means that patients can access their prescriptions on-island, with a consistent supply of medication from a specialist pharmacy.
Superintendent pharmacist Richard Corkill said: ‘The new pharmacy is a game-changer for patients on the island, as availability of a wide breadth of medicinal cannabis medication in all forms of capsules, flower and oils are available.
‘As we specialise only in dispensing medicinal cannabis, our patients can be rest assured that we will not only provide a consistent supply of medication, but we are the experts too.
‘At 420 PHARMA, medicinal cannabis is where it starts and ends for us, so patients will get the medication they need, when they need it.’
Medicinal cannabis was first legalised in the UK in 2018, and the Isle of Man has been trialling the medicine for the last 2 years. Recent changes in Isle of Man regulations mean that it is now possible to prescribe and dispense on the Island.
The opening of 420 PHARMA means that patients who are with any clinic, on or off Island, can take advantage of the flat rate dispensing fee.
420 PHARMA also works in partnership with the only on Island approved medicinal cannabis clinic Medicann.
Gary Whipp, CEO of Medicann Isle of Man said: ‘Medicinal cannabis is not a miracle cure but it has changed people’s lives.
‘Having worked in the medicinal cannabis industry for six years, I have witnessed patients' results first-hand and I have also seen just how important it is for patients to access their prescriptions as quickly as possible by having a pharmacy they can rely on.
‘Medicann’s partnership with 420 PHARMA means that patients can benefit from a same day dispensing service via the Medicann app and enjoy a flat rate dispensing fee.’
Medicann is the first clinic in the Isle of Man to have local doctors and it is the only clinic that can prescribe cannabis-based medical products on-island.
Gary added: ‘Since I first opened Medicann in Jersey five years ago, I was always passionate about changing the landscape of medicinal cannabis on the island where I was brought up.
‘Medicann's partnership with 420 PHARMA in Strand Street means that patients can benefit from both local prescribing and have their medication dispensed on the island, without having to have consultations with UK clinics.’
Medicinal cannabis is prescribed to manage a wide range of conditions from chronic pain to anxiety, and from epilepsy to fibromyalgia, under the supervision of a specialist doctor. Medicinal cannabis can also be prescribed to work alongside other traditional medication.