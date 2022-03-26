Gandeys circus accident
Saturday 26th March 2022 7:27 am
Gandeys Circus at Noble's Park, Douglas
Two bikers crashed during the performance at Gandeys Circus in Douglas last night.
They were taken to hospital but given the all-clear.
Organisers say: ‘They are both eager to get back in the ring and wanted to say a big thank you for all the well wishes.’
