Gandeys circus accident

Saturday 26th March 2022 7:27 am
Gandeys Circus at Noble's Park, Douglas

Two bikers crashed during the performance at Gandeys Circus in Douglas last night.

They were taken to hospital but given the all-clear.

Organisers say: ‘They are both eager to get back in the ring and wanted to say a big thank you for all the well wishes.’

Douglas
