Gandey’s Circus roars back to the island with its biggest and best show ever

Roll up, roll up! After three years away, the circus finally rolls back into town.

Gandey’s Circus will once again appear on the Isle of Man and, to make up for their absence, the organisers are promising to put on their biggest show yet.

Gandey’s, one of the world’s oldest travelling circus companies, will be back at Noble’s Park, Douglas, for five days worth of high-flying acrobats, death-defying stunt performers, clowns, contortionists, jugglers, dancers and much more.

Promising to bring some of their old favourites back, along with a host of exciting new acts, Gandey’s Circus presents ‘ROAR’, its new 2022 show.

‘ROAR’ features a cast of more than 30 performers, taken from all over the world and promises thrills, excitement, laughter and a night of pure family entertainment.

Returning will be the thrilling ‘Thunderdome’ riders, with three motorbikes driven round a small, spherical arena. Also making a comeback will be the stunning aerial acrobatics of Alejandro and Rachel, who perform high in the roof of the huge circus tent, and the equally-high flying trapeze artists.

New for 2022 will be the contortionist and gymnast Addy, who is able to turn and twist his body into the most incredible shapes.

He also demonstrates his prowess of Mallakhamb, a traditional sport, originating from the Indian subcontinent, which sees a gymnast perform aerial yoga, gymnastic postures and wrestling grips while hanging off the top of a wooden pole.

The show will also feature the Buffalo Soldiers, a team of African performers who will perform amazing feats of strength, balance and acrobatics, while taking centre stage of the circus ring will be the all-new clown Maycon, all the way from Brazil, who has already proven to be a hit with children.

The organiser of Gandey’s circus, Binky Beaumont, said that his team are excited to make the trip back to the Isle of Man, and will be travelling here after a spell entertaining thousands at the Aintree docks in Liverpool.

‘We have a completely new show that we are very excited to present to as many people as possible, and we are travelling over to the island the second we finish in LIverpool,’ said Binky.

‘We have spent a long time developing our new production and have made sure we haver a lot of new and exciting performers to bring over that the Manx audience will not have seen before.

‘There are some of the old favourites there still, as lots of people love to watch Alejandro and Rachel, and I don’t think we could even think about coming to the island with out the Thunderdome motorbike riders.

‘We always get great support whenever we visit the island and it really is one of our favourite places to visit.

‘Every year we have a completely new show to present and, as we have been unable to perform anywhere over the past couple of years, we have made sure that we are coming back with our biggest and best show to date.

‘We always try to improve on the previous show we produce, and our last show, “The Greatest Show”, was a pretty hard act to follow. But we hope that the crowds like “ROAR” just as much, and we can’t wait to see as many people there as possible.

Gandey’s Circus takes place from Thursday, March 24, until Monday, March 28, with 10 shows at varying times.