A garden fun day which aimed to help and support those experiencing mental health issues has been described as ‘a definite success’.
The event, which took place at Brunswick Gardens on Albany Road in Douglas, looked to give participants the chance to see how physical activity and learning new practical skills can boost their wellbeing.
The fun day was a collaboration between ‘ACTIV4HEALTH’, ‘Next Step’ and Brunswick Gardens.
ACTIV4HEALTH is part of the community wellbeing service on the island, who work in partnership with ‘Manx Sport and Recreation’ to promote the positive impact of being physically healthy to those who experience mental health problems.
Alternatively, Next Step’s goal is to facilitate service users entry or re-entry into employment following any episodes of mental illness.
These two organisations collaborate with Brunswick Gardens to host this event every summer, where a range of activities are held for any service user who would like to be involved.
Shaun Wyllie, the physical activities co-ordinator at ACTIV4HEALTH, said: ‘The event was a definite success, with attendees thoroughly enjoying the diverse range of activities offered throughout the day.
‘The event featured a variety of activities, with taster sessions of ‘boxercise’ and ‘freestyle fitness yoga’.
‘Next Step contributed to the days success by hosting an arts and crafts station, aligning with their mission to promote independence and skill development.
‘Brunswick Gardens provided a welcoming and inviting atmosphere, showcasing their beautiful garden work and offering guided tours of the grounds. The generosity of the Ballamona Association was evident in their contribution to fund the buffet lunch for all attendees which included Manannan Court.
‘The joint effort of these services resulted in an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.’
The Brunswick fun day occurs once a year, but ATIV4HEALTH run a full schedule of activities that people can get involved with.
Ross Bailey, the general manager of integrated mental health services, said: ‘Research shows there are five simple things you can do, as part of your daily life, to build resilience, boost your wellbeing and lower your risk of developing mental health problems.
These simple actions are known as the ‘five ways to wellbeing’ and include connecting with others, being more active, learning, giving your time, and taking notice.
‘Building physical activity into your daily routine is incredibly beneficial, whether you’re finding things difficult or not. We are delighted to see people finding out more about this support which is on offer.’