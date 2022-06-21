Garden theme to Women’s Institutes’ summer show

By Isle of Man Today reporter  
Friday 24th June 2022 1:21 am
The Federation of Women’s Institutes’ summer show will take place in Colby Methodist Hall on Saturday from 11am to 4.30pm.

The theme this year is gardens.

For the group competition organisers have asked each WI to decorate a gnome shape and there are also a variety of individual competitions based around the garden theme.

