Garff Commissioners says it wouldn’t increase its rates in order to allow Bride Commissioners back in to the Northern Civic Amenity Site (NCAS) scheme.
Since April this year, Bride Commissioners has not been ‘using, paying or working’ with the site and has left the committee that runs it.
It’s operated by Ramsey and the cost for the local authority is based on the rateable value of the area – which Bride was ‘unhappy’ with.
During the latest Garff Commissioners meeting, chair Stan Ryzak asked members if they would be willing to pay more into the NCAS to allow Bride Commissioners to rejoin the site at a lower cost.
Commissioner Ashlin Creer said Bride ‘threw their toys out of the pram’ and it would be ‘wrong’ for the ratepayers of Garff to subsidise Bride residents.
The board agreed to reject the joint committee’s suggestion of covering the cost shortfall.