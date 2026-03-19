The government’s second Isle Be Ready took place at Arbory Parish Hall recently.
It brought together representatives from a wide range of emergency and public services, including the police, ambulance, the emergency planning unit, Civil Defence, fire and rescue service, Department of Infrastructure, Public Health and the Coastguard.
Visitors received advice about the simple steps every household can take to be better prepared in the event of an emergency.
Emergency planning officer Jane Kelly said: ‘Building community resilience is a shared effort, and events like this help strengthen our collective ability to respond when something unexpected happens. We’re grateful to all the agencies who took part.’
The next Isle Be Ready event will take place at the Roundhouse in Braddan, on Thursday, April 23 from 3pm until 7pm.