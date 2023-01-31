The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Overnight cloud and patchy rain will clear away before dawn leaving a generally dry and bright day with just a few isolated showers possible, fresh to strong westerly winds and temperatures up to 9C.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few outbreaks of rain, strong westerly winds easing a little during the day and temperatures up to 10C.
Sunrise: 8:08am Today
Sunset: 4:57pm Today
Outlook
Cloudy but generally dry on Thursday, fresh southwest winds and temperatures up to 11C.