The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Generally dry with plenty of sunshine, just a small chance of an isolated shower this afternoon. A moderate to fresh south or southwest wind will increase fresh to strong by the afternoon with temperatures reaching up to 19°C.
Rain at first on tomorrow, quickly clearing to scattered showers with sunny spells developing later. The fresh to strong southwest wind will ease moderate to fresh in the evening with a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Outlook
Sunny spells for much of Sunday with a risk of isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon.
A light to moderate southwest wind will increase moderate to fresh for a time in the afternoon before easing again in the evening. Temperatures rising to 18°C.
Sunrise: 5:48am
Sunset: 8:58pm