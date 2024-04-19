A giant illuminated Earth sculpture, named ‘Gaia’, will be officially open to members of the public on Saturday, April 20.
The newly installed artwork has been put in place at St Thomas’ Church in Finch Road, Douglas, and will continue to be at the venue until Sunday, May 12.
Gaia was designed by artist Luke Jerram, and measures at six metres in diameter while being 2.1 million times smaller than the real Earth.
The globe has toured the world, including visits to Hong Kong, London and Australia. A visit to Jersey drew 30,000 visitors last year with similar artwork ‘Floating Earth’.
A ‘bespoke’ surround sound composition by BAFTA award-winning Composer Dan Jones will play alongside the sculpture, with an exciting programme of events and workshops also set to take place during the three week placement.
Gaia artist, Luke Jerram, said: ‘I am delighted that my Gaia artwork will be presented in the Isle of Man for the first time. I hope visitors to Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place. It is an ecosystem we urgently need to look after – our only home.’
The visit has been supported by a partnership of organisations, including Net Zero Isle of Man, the Isle of Man Arts Council and headline sponsors Ørsted.
John Galloway, development director for Ørsted in the Isle of Man, said: ‘We are delighted at Ørsted to be supporting the Gaia art installation coming to the Isle of Man. We hope everyone takes the opportunity to visit a truly spectacular art installation and reflect on the delicate nature of our planet.
‘The climate crisis will impact us all, so to have Gaia here in the first nation to become a UNESCO Biosphere, and at a time when we’re bringing forward our plans for the island’s first offshore wind farm to support the green energy transition in the Isle of Man, is really exciting.’