A rider who crashed on the Isle of Man TT course during last Friday afternoon’s qualifying session has been airlifted to Aintree hospital.
Tom Weeden of Maidstone suffered a number of injuries during the incident at Glen Helen, including dislocated tib and fib, smashed right ankle, broken hand and a damaged little finger.
He was rushed to Noble’s Hospital for following the crash where he spent several days receiving treatment.
He was airlifted to Aintree Hospital earlier this week and it is understood he underwent surgery to repair the damage to his right leg and ankle on Thursday.
In an update online posted last week, Tom said it had been a ‘rollercoaster couple of days.’
He said: Not the best end to the Isle of Man TT Races 2025 but these things happen.
‘Incredibly lucky to be here and in the condition, I am in.
‘Somehow only “walked away” with left leg tib / fib, dislocated and smashed up ankle on right leg, broken T12 vertebrae, broken hand and a messed up little finger.
‘I feel extremely lucky to be here at all.
‘I cannot thank all the marshals, medics, air med pilots and everyone at Noble’s hospital enough for everything.’
In a further update after his surgery on Thursday, Tom said: ‘Was down there [in theatre] about five hours but apparently was a success.
‘Thanks again to you everyone for the support, it has really helped get me through these painful days and nights so far.’
Meanwhile TT favourite Peter Hickman crashed heavily 10 minutes into the evening session last Friday, bringing out the red flags.
His Superstock BMW was seen to be smoking a couple of minutes prior to the crash, thought to be because the fairing of his bike was rubbing on a tyre
Airlifted to Noble’s Hospital he was treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries.
Back in the TT paddock on Sunday, Hickman posted: ‘Well this isn’t quite how I’d planned my TT to go!
‘Had a bit of a get off on Friday night...Nothing quite like a 140mph slap against the Manx countryside.
‘Battered and bruised, but we’ll be back.’
In the winners’ enclosure after the Superbike race to congratulate team-mate and co-owner Davey Todd on his win, Hicky expressed his gratitude to marshals and medical personnel that looked after him trackside and at the hospital.
TT regular Dan Knight and passenger Justin Sharp were both conveyed to hospital by Airmed following a crash at Brandywell on lap two of the first sidecar race on Monday.
Knight was discharged after treatment to a leg injury, while Sharp, who was reported to be stable on Tuesday, continued to receive treatment for head and chest injuries.
There were two incidents during the first Supertwin race on Tuesday.
Frenchman Timothee Monot came off at Ballaugh Bridge on lap one and suffered an injury to his left arm.
Veronika Hankocyva of Brno, Czech Republic, came off at Douglas Road Corner, Kirk Michael.
She broke two ribs, puncturing a lung and has had a bone graft on her pelvis.
Other crashes reported up until Wednesday were as follows: Qualifying Saturday - Jorge Halliday, Sarah's Cottage, rider OK. Qualifying Sunday - David Rigby, brake failure at Creg-ny-Baa, rider OK. A marshal was injured in the incident, not seriously.
Supersport Race 1 (Monday) - Mike Browne, ran on at Sulby Bridge and fell off on lap two - rider OK.
Supersport Race 2 (Wednesday) Lancelot Unissart, Sulby Bridge, lap one, rider OK. Almeric Blanc, Greeba Castle lap 4, Airmed to hospital for check-up, but OK.
Superbike (Monday) Mitch Rees, Ramsey Hairpin lap one, rider OK.
Sidecars Race 1 (Monday) James Saunders / Sarah Stokoe, Glen Helen lap one, both OK.
Superbike: Shaun Anderson, Joey's on lap two, rider okay.
Supersport qualifying (Wednesday evening): Gerald Dath came off at the Bungalow. He didn't practice or race after the incident.