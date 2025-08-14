A charity in the south of the island has been given the greenlight to build a new clubhouse.
SPort Erin applied for planning permission to build the permanent clubhouse at Ballakilley Playing Fields, used by Southern Nomads rugby club for its home games.
This week planners gave the proposals the go ahead with some conditions.
The clubhouse, which will replace the temporary buildings currently on site, will house facilities such as four changing rooms, showers and toilets. Now the application has been approved, SPort Erin will now focus on seeking funding for the scheme.
The facility will also include a new social ‘club room’ space, which SPort Erin intends to act as a hub and key resource for use by other local clubs and community organisations aside from the rugby club.
Conditions put in place by planners include beginning the development within four years of approval and using the space as a sports ground and for social functions only.
Since securing a lease of the field in 2019, SPort Erin’s initiatives have grown to offer a range of recreational opportunities for the southern community with nearly 200 junior members at weekly rugby training.
Dave Parkes, of the Southern Nomads committee, previously said: ‘We are hopeful that this clubhouse will offer the south of the island an inclusive multi-use location, particularly for youngsters.
‘We have shared our plans with Rushen Parish Commissioners and local MHKs and are grateful for their support of this application, as well as their continued encouragement in support of the club’s endeavours.’
Neal Kelly from the SPort Erin charity added: ‘While the primary purpose of the building will be to provide safe, comfortable and functional facilities for the growing Southern Nomads club, we are excited to see what opportunities it can bring for the wider community.’