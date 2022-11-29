The sub-post office in the village is shutting and the management of the EVF garage applied to run services from its premises on New Road.
The change will start on January 4 and the contract will last until June 30.
The initial opening hours will be from 10am to 5pm on Monday to Friday and 10am to noon on Saturdays.
n addition, EVF will be trialling a parcel collection service until June 2023.
The Department of Health and Social Care is writing to all Treasury cash benefit recipients to advise them that from January 4, MiCard payments can be collected from the new post office located within EVF garage.
The limited term contract with EVF will give time for the Post Office board to complete the work with the Council of Ministers on the future requirements for key government services and the community retail network service provision beyond June 30.
Meanwhile in Kirk Michael, the Post Office has received more than one expression of interest in providing services in the village and therefore will now move to the next step in the procurement process, which it expects to complete by the end of February.
However, to provide convenience to customers, Ballaugh post office will be extending their opening hours during this period.
The DHSC is writing to all Treasury cash benefit recipients who currently collect from Kirk Michael explaining that they will be required to make alternative arrangements for the collection of their benefits before the incumbent sub postmistress closes for the last time on December 30.
A spokesman said: ‘While the Isle of Man Post Office appreciates customers will see a break in postal services in the village, it is encouraging that there is interest to provide services going forward and we hope that a new service provider can be appointed for Kirk Michael in due course.
‘The Isle of Man Post Office is very grateful to the outgoing sub postmistresses at both Laxey and Kirk Michael for the services they have provided on behalf of the Post Office and its commercial partners.’