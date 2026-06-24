A Victorian era attraction could remain closed for several weeks while more essential repairs are carried out.
Volunteers behind the Great Union Camera Obscura posted a temporary closure notice online on June 14, warning visitors that the attraction had shut while work took place and that it may not reopen for some time.
The notice said: ‘Please note that the Camera Obscura is currently closed while essential work is being carried out.
‘The closure may last for several weeks, but we’ll keep you updated and let everyone know as soon as we’re able to reopen.’
Now, Department of Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine has confirmed that further repairs are needed following the latest condition survey of the tourist attraction.
The Camera Obscura, a prominent landmark on Douglas Head, has undergone a number of repairs and refurbishments since it was first built in the 1890s.
Mrs Caine was responding to a written Tynwald question from Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson asking when the last condition survey had been carried out and what work was required.
She said: ‘Since the last condition survey, issues have been found that require further repairs and maintenance, and the Department of Infrastructure is currently engaging with a contractor to address these issues.
‘At the present time, these include the removal and replacement of wooden joists and decking, and the removal and replacement of corroded steelwork, fastenings and bolts located underneath the decking.’
Mrs Caine said the most recent condition survey was carried out in March 2025.
She added that the latest survey had identified areas of roof edging where sailcloth, used as part of a whole-building restoration in 2005, had begun to fail.
Mrs Caine said extensive repairs had already taken place in 2017-18 following an earlier survey, but other areas of the sailcloth roof covering had progressively failed.
She also said nails used to fix decorative timber cladding panels had started to show signs of decay after exposure to the salt air, with remedial repairs to the roof carried out last year.
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