There was a good turnout for this year’s annual Cronk-Y-Voddy sports which were held recently.
The children’s events, which including a sprint, egg and spoon and sack races, were particularly well supported.
The main event of the afternoon was the ‘fell race’, a cross-country loop of just under a mile long.
First in the men’s race was Daniel Minay, followed by runner-up Callum Quirk and third-placed George Looney.
In the women’s race Poppy Clayton took the victory, followed by sister Abi in second and Maizie-Jo in third.
Another popular highlight of the day is always the Brian Quirk Memorial Shield bike race.
Minay claimed another win in the men’s category of this, with second place going to Thomas Cregeen and third to Callum Quirk third.
The women’s category again saw some sibling rivalry and this time Abi took first with Poppy a close second. The shield and replica for this event were presented by Wendy Quirk.
The afternoon was finished off with the ever-exciting children’s tug of war.
Thanks must go to those who provided the food in the marquee and to those who attended and supported the event.
This year’s chosen charity is Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and all funds raised throughout the year at events in the area will go towards the total donation.