Google developer experts Dominika Zając, Guneet Mutreja, and Brecht De Ruyte will be the headline speakers at DevFest 2024, taking place at the iMuseum in Douglas this Saturday (October 19). Hosted by the Google Developers Group Douglas, the one-day conference is free of charge and open to all designers, developers and tech enthusiasts of all backgrounds, technologies and abilities.
Setup more than five years ago, the GDG Douglas hosts monthly talks, workshops and conferences for tech enthusiasts in the Isle of Man, with topics covering AI, APIs, Cloud, Web and App development, sustainability, business and more.
In the past, GDG Douglas has hosted speakers from a range of backgrounds including start-up founders, engineers at local SMEs, and international Google Developer Experts, and its membership spans across ages, abilities, technologies and industries.
Google Developers Groups (GDGs) are a global network of more than 1,000 chapters across 140 countries bringing together a diverse group of people, countries, companies and expertise.
Everyone is welcome to the event that runs from 9.30am to 4.30pm.