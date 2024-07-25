A Port Erin man has successfully completed an impressive 172-mile cycling challenge in aid of Manx charity Breast Cancer Now.
Gordon Drinkwater, 72, cycled from Whitehaven to South Shields over three days, finishing his journey on Sunday (July 21).
So far he’s raised £610, surpassing his original £500 target for the Manx charity.
The route followed cycle lanes and parks, but also saw ‘hills, hills, and more hills’, as Gordon described.
Breast cancer is a cause very close to his heart.
Gordon lost his mother to the disease many years ago, and his wife was diagnosed 18 years ago.
Fortunately, after treatment, his wife Glynis is now in good health and enjoying life.
Motivated by these personal experiences, Gordon has dedicated himself to raising much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Now.
Gordon began cycling in 2020 during the pandemic as a means to stay fit.
His passion for cycling soon turned into an endeavour.
Last year, he successfully raised £1,300 through a cycling challenge from Liverpool to Chester and back.
And Gordon isn’t stopping now he’s completed this challenge, he’s planning another cycle in August.
He’s set to cycle from Chester to Hereford, which is approximately 100 miles, between two RAF bases where he was once stationed.
Gordon said: ‘I really enjoyed the challenge, and was very surprised that I could actually move each morning.
‘I’ve got one more cycle challenge to go in August, and I feel pretty confident in that one now and am considering trying to complete that in one day – we’ll see..’
The Steam Packet Company supported Gordon with travel to and from the island so he could undertake his cycle. So far this year, the company has supported a large number of individuals, groups, and organisations through the Manx Community Assistance scheme.
To find out more about the Manx Community Assistance schemes and to make an application visit: https://www.steam-packet.com/information/manxcommunityassistance?__SPCoWinID=7816e7bf-1eca-4851-994c-9519eef4cbcb.
And to donate to Gordon’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gordons-big-bike-ride.