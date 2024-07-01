Summerhill View, with four 15-bed units and en-suites for each resident, requires many more staff than Reayrt ny Baie and Manx Care believes bringing in an independent care provider will deliver services in the most efficient way, balancing value for money and high standards of care. Manx Care says it will now work alongside LV Care to make sure the transition of residents from Reayrt ny Baie to Summerhill View is managed in a sensitive and caring manner.