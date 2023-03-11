Douglas Council says it will be keeping an eye on the government’s budget as it ‘will impact’ the authority.
It says it is ‘influenced’ by what Treasury does ‘especially’ in terms of housing stock.
This comes after comments during the Budget from an MHK suggested there wasn’t enough being done to clear social housing wait lists.
Council leader Claire Wells says ‘everybody is under the cut’ but the government has been ‘supportive’.
She said: 'I think we have to take our own budget into account as well as what’s going on up the road [in Tynwald].
'We’ve all got the same pressures. We’ve all got the pressures of the economy and rise in interest rates. All of those things affect everybody.
'So we’ll be looking at what the government are doing and making sure that our house is in order as well because what we do is influenced by the government, especially when it comes to our housing stock.'