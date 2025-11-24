The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has sought to reassure motorists after a weekend of backlash over the appearance of small road pods in the middle of the carriageway on the A5 in Santon.
The Department says they are ‘not considered to be a hazard’, but have acknowledged that signage should have been erected to give notice of the road pods.
It confirmed that the road pods, known as MetroCount Road Pods, are part of a traffic monitoring trial.
The adhesive pods, which some initially mistook for cat’s eyes, were highlighted online by e-gaming journalist Frank Schuengel, whose footage and photographs prompted questions about their safety, particularly for motorbike and scooter riders.
In response, a DoI spokesperson said: ‘The pods in Santon have been installed in an area with street lighting and a 50mph limit, so they are not considered to be a hazard.
‘These road pods are placed in the centre of the lane on each side of the carriageway and therefore shouldn’t be a danger to motorcycle and scooter riders, who are advised to ride either one metre from the kerb or follow the “tyre tracks” (left or right) of cars.’
‘The “studs” acquire the same data as the permanent piezo (axle detection) loops and automatic traffic counter tubes and are easier to install.
‘Installing the adhesive pods takes approximately 25% of the time it takes to install piezo loops and they are cheaper than both the piezo loops and automatic traffic counter tubes [that run across a road],’ the spokesperson said.
‘They have been installed as a trial to determine feasibility and accuracy. They are intended to be permanent and have been installed correctly (four per lane) in the centre of the lane.’
The Department acknowledged a shortfall in advance warning for drivers. ‘The DoI’s traffic team should have erected signage to give advance notice of the road pods. This will be corrected,’ the spokesperson added.
DoI Minister Michelle Haywood commented on Mr Schuengel’s post over the weekend, clarifying the purpose of the pods. ‘They’re not cat’s eyes, but part of a traffic counting system which is approved for use in the carriageway. I appreciate that cautious riders may want to avoid running over them,’ she said.
When questioned about the necessity of the measurement and why she had not been aware of it, Minister Haywood explained: ‘The DoI regularly carry out traffic measurements all round the island. We use the data to inform decision making.
‘I’m the Minister – which means I focus on developing policy and strategies, not on operational matters.’
The installation has prompted discussion among road users, particularly motorcyclists, who have expressed concerns about potential hazards and risk of dangers, particularly in the dark.
The Department, however, emphasises that the pods are designed to be safe, and the lack of signage will be addressed promptly.
Officials say the data collected from the pods will help improve traffic planning across the island, while offering a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional piezo loops and automatic traffic counter tubes.