‘Our first step was to write to all the northern authorities asking if they were interested in taking over management, as that’s how the other amenity sites are run. If none of the northern boards are comfortable doing it, our plan is to go out to procurement and find somebody to run the site. Ramsey has told us they don’t want to continue, so we need someone else to operate it. We’ll also be looking to recover the cost from local authorities, as it’s something charged for in people’s rates.’