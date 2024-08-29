Official events hosted at Government House attract international attention and can help stimulate the local economy.
That’s according to an official 370 word statement issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor’s residence.
It comes amid revelations that taxpayers forked out almost £700,000 last year for expenditure relating to the Lieutenant Governor role.
The figures, obtained through freedom of information (FoI) request by advocate Ian Kermode, showed a breakdown of several costs related to the running of the household and associated grounds.
They include gardening costs, which amounted to £97,491 in 2023.
A further £45,286 was spent on building maintenance and energy costs which came out of the Department of Infrastructure budget while vehicle servicing cost £2,366.
The cost of food and drink in 2023 was £14,473.
That sum catered for 4,785 guests who visited the house during functions and events but the budget for this was 22% less than in 2008.
The FoI also revealed that Government House has a small budget to cover the cost of internal decoration, and repair and replacement of, for example, white goods.
In 2023, £13,695.48 was spent on this type of maintenance.
The FoI response did confirm the Lieutenant Governor is not entitled to an occupational pension from the Isle of Man Government and he has to pay for his own food and drink and travels in his own vehicle when not on duty.
In response to the figures, a spokesperson for Government House said that the Isle of Man had a constitutional obligation to provide the necessary support for the role.
Statement in full
A spokesperson for Government House said: ‘The Lieutenant Governor is the representative of the Lord of Mann, His Majesty King Charles III.
‘The role of Lieutenant Governor for the Isle of Man embodies the enduring constitutional, geopolitical, economic, and cultural connections between the Isle of Man and the United Kingdom.
‘It is the Island’s constitutional obligation to provide necessary support for the role of the Lieutenant Governor.
‘The total overall budget for Government House in 2023 was £698,534.57, inclusive of the salaries of His Excellency and all staff, and the day to day running costs of Government House and grounds.
‘Due to economic constraints arising from the global economic downturn and subsequent VAT crisis in 2008, the costs of providing support to the Lieutenant Governor only surpassed those of the 2007 budget for the first time in 2023.
‘The position of Lieutenant Governor upholds the constitutional framework that brings about the island’s autonomy as a self-governing Crown Dependency.
‘As the direct representative of King Charles III on the Isle of Man, the role links the Island to its Head of State and the UK, ensures continuity of the Crown's presence, and provides stability.
‘The role also involves working with the Government, providing delegated authority to give Royal Assent to primary legislation and making recommendations for Crown appointments and official honours and awards. The Lieutenant Governor also approves applications for British citizenship.
‘The Lieutenant Governor supports the island’s development of external relations, helping to promote the Island’s commercial interests and strategic geographic position to attract investment and business opportunities.
‘The Lieutenant Governor hosts and actively takes part in events that enhance our cultural profile and international relations, which indirectly boost tourism and cultural industries.
‘Ceremonial and official events held at Government House attract high-profile visitors and international attention.
‘These events can help to stimulate the local economy, particularly in the hospitality and service sectors.
‘His Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, is a respected figure in the community who fosters unity by engaging with local leaders, residents, businesses, charities and local groups to address concerns and support community initiatives.
‘As a ceremonial figure, the Lieutenant Governor represents the island at official events, ceremonies, and public gatherings, embodying the island's identity and traditions which serve to strengthen cultural heritage and local pride.’