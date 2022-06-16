Government issue statement after airport incident

The government has issued a statement following this morning’s incident at Ronaldsway Airport.

As we reported this morning, roads near Ronaldsway closed while emergency services dealt with the situation.

The government said: ‘The Isle of Man Airport and surrounding roads have now reopened following an incident this morning.

‘The airport was evacuated and surrounding roads were closed earlier today due to a potentially suspicious item in the baggage checking area.

‘Airport security alerted the emergency services who quickly responded to the incident and managed the scene whilst the suspicious item was assessed.

‘Following a review it was determined the item did not pose a threat.

‘Isle of Man Airport apologises for the inconvenience this incident has caused, however the safety of passengers, crew and ground staff is of the utmost importance.

‘The public are thanked for their cooperation, patience and understanding.’