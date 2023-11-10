Damage to an area of international importance for wildlife has led to a warning by the Isle of Man Government.
Vegetation at the Ayres National Nature Reserve has been damaged by a vehicle driving dangerously and spinning at high speed.
A spokesperson from the Government said: 'The reserve is one of the island's most biodiverse areas, and anyone using it must follow the Ayres National Nature Reserve byelaws or face fines of up to £5,000.
'Under the byelaws, it is an offence to remove, displace, damage or destroy any tree, shrub, plant, fungus or part thereof on the land.'
The Minister for DEFA, Clare Barber MHK, said: 'The reserve is a special place for wildlife with rare habitats and associated species.
'Unfortunately, recent damage has removed all vegetation, exposing loose sand and harming the wildlife.
'I encourage anyone with information relating to the damage to come forward.’