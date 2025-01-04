The Isle of Man Government has issued a warning to island residents ahead of a spate of adverse weather.
It comes as the island is bracing itself for an amber weather warning for snow which was issued by the Met Office.
The warning means people should be prepared with disruption likely which could cause travel delays, road closures and power cuts.
The alert will be in place from 11pm on Saturday until 3am on Monday.
The government says the adverse conditions are expected to affect the whole island with ‘significant amounts of snow’ expected to fall in areas above 500ft.
A spokesperson said: ‘There will also be strong winds, which will bring a risk of drifting snow and overhead power line icing.
‘Lower coastal areas likely to see rain and sleet.
‘Routes above 500ft will be pre-salted tomorrow (Saturday) evening.
‘The Mountain Road and the Sloc Road are expected to be closed from around 10pm on Saturday.
‘Please drive to the conditions, and take care as footpaths may be icy
‘Please use salt bins to grit local driveways and paths where necessaryIn the event of an emergency please call 999, or to report any issues with access or road conditions call 672000.
‘The adverse weather group will continue to monitor the situation and meet throughout the weekend, updates will be provided as necessary.
‘Any update or decision on schools will be provided by 7am on Monday morning.’