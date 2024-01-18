The Department of Infrastructure has paused planned and routine works by its highway services staff to allow them to be redeployed to 'weather work'.
A spokesperson said that its crews had been out gritting the island's roads yesterday evening and overnight to combat the effects of the wintry conditions.
Gritters have been back out this morning re-salting the main arterial routes and other roads to prevent counter-icing.
Other DoI teams are focusing on salting roads and pavements around schools and other 'high-trafficked areas' before moving onto other areas.
The spokesman added: 'As well as highway services staff, the department’s harbours and estates teams are also salting their respective areas. Likewise teams from the island’s local authorities are salting pavements and public areas in their towns and villages.
'The public is reminded that they are welcome to use salt from our bins to treat pavements and roads in their neighbourhood.
'Salt for domestic use is available for collection at no charge at the island’s four amenity sites. Just bring your own containers to take it away.'
Current conditions on the main roads are reported to be good and the only roads shut at the moment are the Mountain Road between Barrrule Park in Ramsey and Creg-ny-Baa and the West Baldwin Road from the Injebreck Reservoir to Brandywell.
The spokesperson continued: 'As all our resources are committed to roads at lower altitudes that directly serve centres of population there is no work currently being undertaken on the Mountain Road at present.
'This will be reviewed in time in the light of the prevailing conditions and availability of resources.'