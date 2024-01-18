Snow has fallen in parts of the Isle of Man, causing disruption for some commuters this morning.
A number of roads on the island have been closed while all Loganair flights out of Ronaldsway Airport have been scrapped as a result of the bad weather.
And Met Office forecasters predict that there could be more on the way later today when temperatures begin to drop into the evening.
An amber weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place and is due to expire at 3pm today (Thursday).
However, the Met Office has not ruled out issuing a fresh alert and will monitor the developing weather situation into the afternoon.
We'll be keeping you up to speed on all the latest developments regarding the snow on the Isle of Man on our live blog below.
That includes pictures, videos and the latest travel updates.
The blog will be updates throughout the day so make sure you check back.