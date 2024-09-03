Government agency Digital Isle of Man has launched 'LearnAI.im', an online learning tool dedicated to helping island residents enhance their AI literacy.
LearnAI.im offers a series of free, instructor-led training sessions and online resources designed to equip islanders with AI knowledge and skills. It is open to individuals, businesses, third-sector and public-sector organisations to advance their understanding of AI and its potential to aid businesses and people. The new website’s training portal has training materials, including curated external courses with certification options and custom content for all, with new content updated and added every week.
Topics include ‘AI for Everyone’, and beginner guides to AI tools and software.
These sessions are conducted by industry experts and seek to provide practical training based on real-world applications of AI for business and personal use, whether at a basic or advance skill level.
All sessions are held at ‘the Launchpad’ within St George’s Court in Douglas, with a range of available times, running over a six-week period from this week until October 10.
The training sessions have been introduced as part of ActivateAI, a broader government initiative aimed at increasing AI awareness, education and adoption across the Isle of Man.
Supported by the economic strategy board, a subcommittee of the Council of Ministers, the campaign focuses on equipping businesses and residents with the necessary skills to integrate AI solutions, with the aim of contributing to a 10% increase in GDP by 2030 through AI implementation in both public and private sectors.
Chief executive of Digital Isle of Man, Lyle Wraxall said: 'We’re thrilled to launch LearnAI.im for our island community, marking the first step in a series of initiatives aimed at making AI accessible to everyone.
'Our in-person sessions, led by industry experts, are perfect for those who prefer hands-on learning, have questions, or are new to AI.
‘For those who prefer to learn at their own pace, our online portal offers flexible access to a wealth of resources. This initiative ensures that everyone can engage with AI in a way that suits them best.
'Our goal is to equip the island with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world, and LearnAI.im is one of the many steps we’re taking towards achieving that goal. We’re excited for what’s to come and look forward to unveiling more opportunities soon.'
Residents are encouraged to sign up for the training sessions and explore the online resources available through the LearnAI.im portal. For more information and to register for upcoming sessions, visit www.learnai.im