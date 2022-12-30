A government department will publish its policy position on the future of the flour mill in the first quarter of next year.
In her response, Mrs Barber said that the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture was currently finalising its position based on the report commissioned by the publicly owned flour mill.
That policy will then be reviewed by the Council of Ministers ahead of its publication in the new year.
The mill’s future has been uncertain since Ramsey Bakery, its largest buyer, closed earlier this year.