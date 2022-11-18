Government praises island’s support for Ukraine
The Manx community has been praised for its support following the successful implementation of the Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
More than 100 Ukrainian guests, including children and families, have been approved to come to the Island since the launch of the scheme in March 2022.
To date, around 300 Manx households have come forward and expressed an interest in becoming hosts to those fleeing the conflict, with around 30 placements currently ongoing.
Alongside working with various government departments to set up a housing matching process, the team that runs the scheme has provided Ukrainian guests with support ranging from help with visas and signposting to relevant services, as well as being a central information point to assist with any on-island queries.
Danielle Bell, head of the Ukraine support team said: ‘It has been a real privilege to be involved in this project and work alongside the team. We’ve provided necessary support for both the hosts and those who have come to the island.
‘We’re more than six months into the project now and it’s really great to see how well some of the guests have integrated into our community.’
Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said: ‘I think it’s been heartening that the Isle of Man community has responded in the way it has done. This scheme wouldn’t have been as successful without the goodwill and support of the Manx people. I also want to thank the third sector such as Café Lingo and One World Centre for all their help as well.’
Information for those looking to become hosts or for Ukrainians wishing to come to the island can be found at gov.im/Ukraine